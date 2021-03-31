Markleysburg
Dennis E. Witt Sr., 77, of Markleysburg, passed away Monday, March 29, 2021, in his home. He was born February 28, 1944, in Ronco, a son of the late Kenneth W. Witt and Rosella Grimm Witt.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by nine siblings.
He is survived by his wife, Pauletta (Vansickle); children David Vansickle (Shelley) of Markleysburg, Teddi Vansickle of Bruceton Mills, W.Va., Dennis Witt II (Thresa) of Markleysburg, Amber Daughdrill of Markleysburg, L. Chad Witt (Jennifer) of Brentwood, Van Witt (Julie) of Parsons, W.Va., Phillip Witt (Tia’Ann) of Batton Rouge, La., and several adopted sons, Chris, Jay, Joe and their families; 28 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two sisters, Verdian Helegson of Springville, Tenn., and Mary Ellen Ross of Liberty, S.C.
He was a member of the Markleysburg Volunteer Fire Department and retired from the Local #286 Construction Union.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m., the hour of service, Friday, April 2, in DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington, with Pastor Mike Lyons officiating the service. Interment will be private for the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.