California
Dennis Jack Whitehead, 76, of California, died unexpectedly Monday, August 2, 2021.
He was born Saturday, July 21, 1945, in Leechburg, a son of the late Kenneth Whitehead and Arlene Jack Dovenspike and stepfather William L. Dovenspike.
Dennis proudly served our country in the U.S. Army. He was a member of the West Brownsville American Legion Post 940.
He retired from Robertshaw Controls after a 30 year career. He was also an auxiliary California policeman.
A huge sports fan, Denny could be seen at all local sporting events. He loved Cal-U and Cal-High athletics. He was a member of the 6th Man Club, the Fast Break Club, and the California Trojan Booster Club. A 50-year Steelers season ticket holder, he seldom missed a game and has attended many, many Steelers away games. Denny was in attendance and witness to the "Immaculate Reception." He was also an avid Pirates and Penguins fan.
He was a huge supporter of his grandkids sports teams and made as many of their events as possible. And let's not fail to mention that he was the best little league coach, ever. His mentorship taught his boys a work ethic and drive that led them to be successful both on and off the field.
In addition to his parents and stepfather, Denny was preceded in death by a stepbrother, Doug Dovenspike; and the mother of his children, Marianne Whitehead (2009).
Left to cherish his memory are his three children and their spouses, Denise and David Crocker of Shrewsbury, Mass., Kristine and Michael Doppelheuer of Rostraver Township, and Ryan and Megan Whitehead of Middleton, Mass.; stepbrother David Dovenspike; and grandchildren Grady Roadman, Georgia "Peach" Roadman, Kole Doppelheuer, Rylee Doppelheuer and Baby Crocker on her way.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, August 5, in the MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME, INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California, and until 10 a.m. Friday, August 6, when funeral services will be held in the funeral home, with the Rev. Dawn Hargraves officiating.
Interment will follow in Highland Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.