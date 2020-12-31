Connellsville
Dennis L. Morris, 70, of Connellsville, passed away December 28, 2020, in Magee Hospital, Pittsburgh, having lost his battle with COVID. He was born July 7, 1950, in Honolulu, Hawaii, a son of the late Clifton and Edna Fee Morris.
He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Fairchance, where he was a choir member and took various roles on Administrative Council. Dennis was a graduate of Uniontown High School.
He was a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran, having served his country from 1969-1972. Dennis was a 1976 graduate of Penn State University. After 30 years of service, Dennis retired from PA Dept. of Corrections, after serving at SCI Pittsburgh (Western Penn) and SCI Greensburg.
Dennis enjoyed his retirement and volunteered at Connellsville Area Community Ministries Food Bank, was an active member of Connellsville Health Board and member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 21. Dennis was also active in Fairchance Community Bible School and was one of the biggest groupies of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8543 Band.
Dennis is survived by his wife Kathleen Radabaugh Morris; two daughters, Sarah Martin and husband Andrew and Megan Morris; a brother, Richard Morris and wife Patty; a sister, Melinda Morris and wife Donna Lipyance; nephews, William Weltman and wife Meghan and their son Connor, and James Weltman and wife Melanie; and many cousins.
In addition to his parents, Dennis was predeceased by his in-laws, Clifford and Martha Radabaugh;, and his sister-in-law, Melinda Radabaugh Weltman.
There will be no public viewing or visitation. Private services and interment are being held under the direction of the VITO C. MARTUCCI FUNERAL HOME, 123 S. 1st Street West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033.
In lieu of flowers, Dennis' family requests donations be made to: Trinity United Methodist Church, 27 N. Main Street, Fairchance PA 15436. To sign the guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com
