Confluence
Dennis M. Nickelson, 68, of Confluence, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020, in his home. He was born March 1, 1952, in Confluence, a son of John L. and Estelle Taylor Nickelson. His parents and a brother, John R. Nickelson, preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife, Wilma Kay (Daniels); daughter Michelle Fazenbaker and her friend, Mark Howard of Confluence; stepsons Randal Conn and wife Wendy (Holt) of Farmington, and Rick Conn and wife Tracy (Collins) of Confluence; grandchildren Sara (Conn) Cunningham and husband Will, Tiffany Conn and fianc Dennis Johnston, Shelby Martin and husband Jeff, Victoria Wilburn, Mason Wilburn and fiance Nessie Arnold, and Julie Conn; and great-grandchildren Katera Groover, Raelynn Conn and Aubrey Johnston.
Denny was a member of Meyersdale Lodge 554 Free & Accepted Masons, Harrisburg Consistory, Syria Shrine, Turkeyfoot Fish and Game Association and Confluence Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7250.
He was a 1970 graduate of Turkeyfoot Valley High School and retired as a highway foreman following 35 years employment with PennDOT.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 6, in the HUMBERT FUNERAL HOME in Confluence, where a service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 7, with the Rev. Dean Hay Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in Jersey Cemetery. There will be viewing one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. In observance of COVID-19 guidelines, masks and social distancing are recommended.
Arrangements by Humbert Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.humbertfuneralhome.com.
