Dennis Ralph Ballas left this world on Saturday, July 29, 2023. He was born on Saturday, December 22, 1951, the son of the now late Sam and Rose Cavalcante Ballas.
He was also predeceased by his sisters, Cynthia Richnafsky and Jacqueline Peters; brother, George; and brothers-in-law, Pete, Clair and Sonny; also two dear friends, Karen Roderick Tummons and Betty Quintana.
He is survived by his sister, Rose Marie Shick of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and his close friends, Charley Grimm and Lynne Langley. He also leaves behind his loving feline companion, Miss Betty.
Dennis had taught in various capacities in the Albert Gallatin School District until his retirement in 2009.
He was an avid history buff who participated in the National Road Festival and the Mason-Dixon Park activities. He was past member of the Fort Mason and Fayette County Historical Societies and a board member of the Browns Run Trail in German Township. He also held memberships in the Bushy Run, Fort Ligonier and Braddock Road Preservation Societies.
He was a collector of many things. Three of his many collections were deeded to the Fayette County Historical Society.
He did not consider himself to be a re-enactor, but dressed in period clothing to tell stories of Fayette County at various functions. He felt his greatest accomplishment was authoring two books on local history, "I Remember German" and "Had Anyone in Fayette County Seen the Spanish Lady?" He had been working on a third volume, "Gates Mine, 1899-1948" at the time of his death.
Although a Catholic by faith, Dennis attended the McClellandtown Presbyterian Church.
Family and friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR., FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday August 2nd, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 3rd and from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. on Friday, when Prayers of Transfer will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Saint Francis of Assisi Parish Church, Masontown, with Father Marlon Pates as Celebrant. Entombment at Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.