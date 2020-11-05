Uniontown
Dennis Raymond Turney, 57, formerly of Laurel House Inc., Uniontown, current resident of Cherry Tree Nursing Center, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his loving grandparents, Grace Elizabeth Cassidy Wadsworth and Alva Carl Wadsworth; one uncle, George William Cassidy; and loving mother Merle Yvonne Turney.
Surviving are his two sisters, Debbie Turney and Lynndi "Angel" Turney; niece Ellie Turney; nephew Alva Turney; one brother, George William Cassidy Turney; aunt Janet Bess; cousin Patty Cohen and husband Chris Cohen; aunt Alice Harris and husband Mike Harris; aunt Ella Faye Lowe and husband Richard Lowe Sr.; cousins Robert Mowery and wife Brenda Jean Mowery; cousin Jennifer Gibbs and husband Terry Gibbs; cousins Leah Bradley, Tyler Robert Mowery Jr. and wife Kim Mowery, Gage Mowery, Denise Higbee and husband Terry Higbee, Melinda Sue Gladden, Tony Monstersky and wife Nance, Tonya Capon and husband John Capon, George Wadsworth and family, Kenneth Wadsworth and wife Sunshine; and his special friends from Laurel House.
He faithfully attended Faith Assembly of God Church in Uniontown, and was a member of the Sunbeam Class.
Dennis enjoyed the Pittsburgh sports teams, bowling, bingo and fishing.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME.
