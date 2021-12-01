Brownsville
Dennis Roy Zellers, 69, born in Brownsville, on April 20, 1952, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, at West Penn hospital on Monday, November 29, 2021.
He was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church in Brownsville. Dennis lived most of his life in Maxwell. Dennis grew up in Isabella, the son of the late Bernard and Doris Zellers, loving the game of baseball, playing guitar, and driving fast cars.
Dennis served his country proudly in the United States Army from 1970-1976.
He worked to support his family for United States Steel Clairton Works. He was on the Luzerne township sewage board. He lived for his family and loved them more than anything. Dennis enjoyed playing his guitar with his bands and for friends, he loved being on the river, and he loved to fish. Dennis also enjoyed a cold beer with his friends and fellow members at the Eagles club in Brownsville, and the American Legion in West Brownsville.
Dennis was a traveler. He loved going on adventures with his wife, children and grandchildren.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Phyllis; his children, Petina Buchheit, Emily (Scott) Croup, and Dennis II (Christy) Zellers; grandchildren, Sara, Stephanie, Wesley, Denny III, Kylie; great-grandchildren, Brooklynn, Kyrie, and Aubrielle; and his brother William.
He is predeceased by his brother, Bernard James; and his grandson, Colton.
Friends will be received in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, from 2 until 7 p.m., the hour of service, on Thursday, with the Rev. Fr. Marlon Pates officiating.
