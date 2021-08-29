formerly of Uniontown
Dennis W. Cope, 78, retired educator and school principal, died Monday, August 23, 2021, in Orlando Regional Medical Center, Florida, from COVID-19. Born April 5, 1943, in Uniontown, to Leonard and Minnie Cope, Dennis was a devoted father and husband. He spent his adult years in Columbia, Md.,, Charlotte, N.C., and Orlando.
He attended California State University for his B.S. in Elementary Education and the University of Maryland for his Master's Degree in Elementary Administration and Supervision.
He received the 1985 Outstanding Educator Award for Prince George's County Public Schools and the 1995 Principal of the Year Award from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg County School System.
A star baseball, football and basketball player in his own right, he mentored and coached many students in football, basketball and softball. He was a spectacular golfer who enjoyed playing for fun and competition, as well as following his beloved Pittsburgh Steelers as they took the field.
He and his wife, Linda, were members of the Beach Boppers of Orlando and the Elks, and spent much of their 40 years together dancing. He also enjoyed attending concerts and plays, especially while his daughter, Natalie Cordone, was performing.
He is survived by his loving wife, Linda, daughter Natalie and her long time partner, Christopher Ostarello, who were all at his bedside at his passing. His extended family includes his parents-in-law, Vivian and Peter Brighindi; and and sister and brother-in-law Nancy Brighindi and Fred Koennel. He will be missed by his brothers, aunts, and his many friends, mentees and former students throughout the country.
A ceremony will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to his parish, Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, in Orlando.
