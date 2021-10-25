Fairchance
Denny W. Ellsworth, 68, of Fairchance, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, October 23, 2021, at the Uniontown Hospital. Born in Cleveland, Ohio on Feb. 1, 1953, he was a son of the late Denver "Red" and Peggy Harris Ellsworth.
Denny attended Fairchance-Georges High School, served in the U.S. Marine Corps, was a member of the New Geneva Baptist Church, and formerly operated his own tree service. In the evenings, he worked, and was known throughout the area as "Blue Dogg", a karaoke disc jockey.
Surviving is his wife, Joanne Mazie Ellsworth; two sons, Michael Ellsworth and wife Amy and Cody Ellworth, all of Fairchance; two daughters, Alica Hinton and husband Dennis, and April Ellsworth and fiance Jonathan Pahuly, all of Uniontown; six grandchildren; a brother, Richard Ellworth and wife Melodie of Fairchance; several nieces and nephews, and many friends.
Friends will be received in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, and from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. hour of service, on Wednesday, with his brother, Rev. Richard Ellsworth officiating.
Interment follows in Cedar Grove Cemetery, New Geneva.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.