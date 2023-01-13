Uniontown
Derek Eugene Honsaker, 45, of Uniontown, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023. He was born December 28, 1977, in Uniontown, a son of Ray “Butch” Honsaker of Uniontown and Deborah Martin Honsaker Gillis of Ohiopyle.
In addition to his grandparents, he was preceded in death by his uncles, Eugene “Speedy” Martin, William M. Martin, Samuel A. Martin; aunt, Jill Honsaker Smiley; and cousins, Lauren Kara Hice, Melissa Malispino, and Kelly Ray Perrine.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his stepfather, Walter Gillis Sr. of Ohiopyle; one sister, Heather Honsaker Beatty (Bob) of Uniontown, and one stepsister, Erika Johnson (Tom) of Uniontown; one stepbrother, Walter Gillis Jr. (Rebecca) of Nevada. Also surviving are aunts and uncles, Nancy Martin Mcdowell (Clyde), Tim “Hawk” Martin (Karen) of Hopwood, Kimberly Martin Lint (Dave) of Uniontown, Susan Martin Hice (John) of Uniontown, Shelley Honsaker Kessler (Henry) of Uniontown, Sharon Honsaker Perrine (Basil) of Uniontown; and many cousins.
Known as a kind man who never had desparaging word to say about anyone, he found good in all; being an animal lover he had many pets over the years to help fulfill his life. He was an excellent cook, loved playing music and attending concerts. He will be sadly missed by a large family and many friends.
There will be no visitation and a private memorial service will be held at a later date.
To make a memorial contribution, in Derek’s name, please consider Fayette Friends of Animals, 223 Searights/ Herbert Road, Uniontown.
All arrangements are under the direction of the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME Hopwood.
