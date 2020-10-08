Merrittstown
Derek Michael Endsley Sr., 30 of Merrittstown, passed away at his home Friday, October 2, 2020.
He was born March 8, 1990, in Uniontown, a son of Richard James Endsley Jr. and Deidre Wingrove Shutz.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Richard James Endsley Sr. and Patricia Christopher Endsley; maternal grandfather, Robert C. Wingrove Sr.; cousin, Autumn Rose Wingrove.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his stepfather, Thomas Edward Shutz Jr.; children, Gabryelle Endsley, Paityn Endsley, Derek Endsley Jr., Annaka'Jean Endsley; maternal grandmother, Martha Jean Lint Wingrove; siblings, Hannah Shutz, Brandon Shutz, Faith Shutz, Emma Shutz, Grace Shutz; step-grand parents, Thomas Edward Shutz and Wanda Van Horn Shutz; several aunts, uncles and cousins; the mother of his children, Kayla Endsley.
Derek's family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 8, in the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic. Funeral services and interment are private.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
