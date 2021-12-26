Lemont Furnace
Destiny Nicole Zebley, beloved daughter, granddaughter, niece, cousin and friend, 26 years young, of Lemont Furnace, passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 21, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital, due to complications from Type 1 Diabetes.
She was born June 20, 1995, in Brandon, Fla., to Brian and Candi Provance Zebley. Destiny loved so many and was loved by so many more. She had an energy that with even one encounter you would remember her for life. She was fiercely loyal to her friends and family. She was such a loving and compassionate person who always put others needs above her own.
Left to cherish her memory are her parents, Brian and Candi; "Grannie" Carolyn DeWitt Provance, who was the light of her life; boyfriend and love of her life, Ryan Newman and his wonderful family, of Lemont Furnace; her "2nd" dad, Michael Zebley and son Christopher, who was like a brother to her, of Lemont Furnace; uncle Robert (Janice) Provance and children, Sam, Tonya and Jason, of Dunbar; her "2nd" mother, Kristy Cromwell (Robert) and son, Zack; other grandparents, Rob, Ed and Mary Jane; aunts, Patty and Dee and Chris Spear; cousins; and many, many great friends; her fur babies, Enzo and Paris.
Destiny will be forever remembered for her beautiful smile, gentle eyes, caring heart, loving embrace and unconditional love.
Although our hearts are heavy, we find comfort that she is no longer suffering, and is in Heaven watching over us. When you think of Destiny, celebrate the good memories you have of her. Remember that life is fragile and short, and should be lived to the fullest. Fly high Pooh Bear!
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family and friends will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, December 27, followed by a service celebrating Destiny's life, with Pastor Travis Edgar officiating. Interment will be private.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com, or on the funeral home Facebook page.
