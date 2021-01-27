Uniontown
Devon E. Yauger, Sr., 83, of Uniontown, passed away on Sunday, January 24, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital. He was born June 15, 1937, in Connellsville, a son of the late Brent and Bertha Butler Yauger. He is survived by his beloved wife, Shirley Zebley Yauger. He was the father of Dana (Late George "Rusty") Malenock, Pam (Late Joseph) Mihok, Penny Yauger, Vicki Yauger, Devon E. Yauger, Jr. and Stephanie (Larry) Swauger, all of Uniontown; grandfather of Jonathan Malenock, Michelle Mihok, Anthony Jr., Stacey, Ashley and Alec Thomas, Devon Cody Yauger, Alex Myers, Robert Clark III and Bristol Swauger; great-grandfather of Chance and Chase Thomas and Abigail Myers; brother of Charlene Miller and Ernest Yauger and the late Charles "Bud" Yauger, Virginia "Gin" Landman, Morris Yauger, and Evelyn "Red" Bartholomai; plus several nieces and nephews.
He also had dear friends that were close to him- Anthony "Tony" Thomas Sr. and Paul Niemic. "Rock," as he was known, was a Korean War veteran serving in the Navy and was a forklift operator until his retirement from Foseco, Inc., in Mt. Braddock, and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Visitation will be at STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME 603 North Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, PA, on Thursday, January 28, 2021, 2 to 4, and 6 to 8 p.m., where a service will be held on Friday, January 29, 2021, at 11 a.m. Military honors will be accorded. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the number of people at visitation will be limited. Please wear masks, and observe social-distancing during your visit. Your personal written tributes are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
