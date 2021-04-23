Devona Mae Bowden Unice

Uniontown
Devona Mae "Dee" Bowden Unice, 83, of Uniontown, died on the wings of the angels Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Mon General Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.
Friends will be received in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, from 2 until 6 p.m. Friday. The parish wake service will be held at 5:30 p.m.
The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 24, in St. George Maronite Catholic Church, 6 Lebanon Terrace, Uniontown, with Rev. Father Aaron J. Sandbothe as celebrant.
Interment will follow in Mount Macrina Cemetery, Uniontown.
