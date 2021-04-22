Uniontown
Devona Mae "Dee" Bowden Unice, 83, of Uniontown, died on the wings of the angels Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Mon General Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.
She was born in Brownsville, March 10, 1938, a daughter of the late Wilson and Nellie Hixenbaugh Bowden.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Thomas R. Unice Sr. April 5, 1996; a sister, Betty Lou Richey; a brother, Thomas Lee Bowden; a sister-in-law, Annette Bowden; favorite niece, Andrea Bowden Martinez; nephew, Eddie Richey; and nieces, Breeann Bowden Massie and Linda Richey.
She is survived by son, T. R. Unice and wife Cheri of Tarpon Springs, Fla.; and grandson, Jackson Thomas; son, Jeffrey Unice and wife Barbara of Uniontown, who took care of her; a beautiful, wonderful granddaughter, Kristy Unice, who gave her a reason to live and took care of her later in life. She is also survived by a wonderful and loving brother, Wilson "Butch" Bowden; a sister, Patti Jo Weimer and children; many cousins; three step-grandchildren; and seven step-great-grandchildren.
She was a member of St. George Maronite Catholic Church, the Uniontown Junior Civic League, St. George Archives Committee, taught M.C.F., was a member of St. George Choir, operated the St. George Gift Shop for many years, volunteered at the parish office for several years, was president of the Altar Rosary Society for two and a half years and was president of the local homeless shelter.
Friends will be received in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, from 2 until 6 p.m. Friday. The parish wake service will be held at 5:30 p.m.
The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 24, in St. George Maronite Catholic Church, 6 Lebanon Terrace, Uniontown, with Rev. Father Aaron J. Sandbothe as celebrant.
Interment will follow in Mount Macrina Cemetery, Uniontown.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
