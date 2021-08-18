Uniontown
DeWayne Calloway Jr., 11, of Uniontown, passed away Thursday, August 12, 2021, in his home. He was born June 21, 2010, in Uniontown.
Preceding him in death were two siblings, Chloe Hunnell and Shawn Matthew Dean Lee.
DeWayne was a typical young boy who loved wrestling and football. He was scheduled to enter the sixth grade at the Ben Franklin Middle School.
Surviving are his mother, Ashleigh Elizabeth Lee; his father, DeWayne Calloway Sr.; paternal grandmother Gloria Collins; four siblings, Ryan Lee, Kayden Lee, Joslyn Allen and Xavier Yauger; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services were private under the direction of the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.