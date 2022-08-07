DeWayne Moats

Old Wynn
DeWayne "Wayne" Moats, 62, of Old Wynn, went to be with his Lord and Savior with his loving family by his side on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.
Preceding him in death were his father, William "Sonny" Moats; his mother, DeAnna "Ann" Moats; father-in-law, Ralph Brangard; mother-in-law, Bertha "Bert" Brangard; brothers, William "Bill" Moats, Rex Moats and Barry Moats; a loving dog, Princess; and a special niece, Nicole Shaffer.
Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife of 41 years, Laurie Moats; and a daughter, Amy and her husband, Mike Ellsworth; brother, Mark Moats; sisters, Libby Moats and Joe Myers, and Chastity Moats; several step sisters and step brothers and Doris Moats. Also cherishing his memories are a young man that was like his son, Dakota Lawson; two little buddies, Ryleigh and Hunter; several nieces and nephews that he loved dearly; several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; close cousins and friends, Brenda and Murray Morris, Robyn and Gary Jacobs and Nancy Myers.
Wayne loved the Steelers and Pirates, building Legos and spending time with his loving family.
The family will receive friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, and from 9 to 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. The Funeral Service will begin at 10 a.m. with Pastor Adam Lawson officiating.
Interment will follow in Greendale Cemetery, Masontown.
A special thank you is extended to Magee Women's Hospital ICU Staff 4800 and a special thanks to a wonderful sister and brother-in-law, Jenny and Charles Shaffer.
