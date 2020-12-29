Brownsville
Dewayne Weatherspoon, 75, of Brownsville, died Tuesday, December 15, 2020, in the West Virginia University Medicine Uniontown Hospital. He was born April 18, 1945, to the late William Sterling and Helen McGee Weatherspoon in Maxwell.
In addition to his parents, Dewayne was predeceased by his brother, William Weatherspoon.
Dewayne is survived by his son, James Kpokou of Brownsville; and sister Germaine Thompson of Smithfield, Ohio.
Services are entrusted to the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown. A private funeral service to honor the life of Dewayne will be held Thursday, December 31.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted through www.lantzfh.com.
