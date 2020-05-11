Point Marion
Diahann M. Tate, 51, of Point Marion, Pa., passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at her home, following a lengthy illness. Born March 2, 1969, in Uniontown, she was a daughter of the late Robert G. and Helen (Poole) Tate.
A 1988 graduate of Tri-Valley High School (Albert Gallatin), she had been employed as a installer for Superior Seamless Gutters. Diahann was a member of the F.O.E. #1932 in Point Marion, and for more than 20 years played in the Independent Pool League. Her skill at playing pool was well known in area clubs.
Surviving are her spouse and partner of the past 28 years, Barbara Chekosky; two brothers, Robert Tate of Smithfield and William Tate of Uniontown; two sisters and their husbands, Tammy Fowler and John of Fairchance and Nancy Tate-Tolliver and J.T. of Uniontown; and their families.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a beloved nephew, Brandon Tate, who was raised in her home.
Honoring her wishes, there will be no public visitation. A gathering of family and friends for a time of honoring Diahann will be planned once the restrictions for the current health crisis have been lifted. Arrangements are in the care of RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, Philip S. Rishel, Owner and Director.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to Fayette Friends of Animals, 223 Searight Herbert Road, Uniontown, PA 15401, or the Mon Health Cancer Center, 1200 J.D. Anderson Drive, Morgantown, WV 26505.
Messages of comfort for Diahann's family can be left at www.herod-rishel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.