Diana Elizabeth Cockburn Sabala Pavlik

formerly of Uniontown
Diana Elizabeth "Diney" Cockburn Sabala Pavlik, 83, of Uniontown, Buffington and recently Pittsburgh, passed Monday, July 12, 2021, in the early hours.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Francis Joseph Sabala, a World War II veteran, who passed April 6, 1972, and George William Pavlik, an Army veteran of the Korean War, who passed April 11, 2008; siblings William Coburn (5/16/2006), Charles Cockburn (2/17/1999) and Lois Stewart (5/2/1992); and parents Diana Lemon (7/10/1994) and Charles Cockburn (12/23/1964).
She is survived by her children, John (Heather) Sabala and Ann Marie (Tony Masi) Pavlik; grandchildren Zachary Nolan, Dominic Masi and Nicholas Sabala; and great-grandson Hayden.
Diana was a member of St. Procopious Roman Catholic Church in New Salem. She worked as a clerk, steam operator and later as a house cleaner. She spent most of her years caring for her family as a housewife. Diana enjoyed crossword puzzles, General Hospital and Elvis Presley.
Funeral services are to remain private.
Professional services trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD (Blawnox).
