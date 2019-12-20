Uniontown
Diana Lynn Williams, 64, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019, in Ruby Memorial Hospital.
She was born August 6, 1955, in Uniontown, a daughter of Walter Williams and the late Dorothy Romantic Williams.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her sister, Cathleen Augustine.
Diana is survived by her father, Walter Williams; her brothers, Walter Williams Jr., and Mark Williams and wife Heidi; and her sister, Rose Sowansky and husband Joseph; her companion of many years, Albert “Butch” Yasechko; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, December 21, in THE THOMAS M. DOLFI FUNERAL HOME, 136 North Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, at which time a memorial service will be held with Pastor Bryan Kelley.
Interment will be private.
