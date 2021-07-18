Uniontown
Diana Marie Alexander Alcorn, 86, of Uniontown, and formerly of Masontown, went to be with her Lord April 25, 2021, at LaFayette Manor Beechwood Court, Uniontown.
A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held from 9 until 10 a.m., the hour of service, Saturday, July 24, in St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Masontown. Interment will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Leckrone.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown.
