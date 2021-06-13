Uniontown
Diana Marie Alexander Alcorn, 86, of Uniontown, and formerly of Masontown, went to be with her Lord April 25, 2021, at LaFayette Manor Beechwood Court, Uniontown.
Diana was born in Cokeburg, August 26, 1934, a daughter of the late Patsy and Jesilia Valente Alexander.
She attended Masontown High School, graduating in the class of 1953. She earned a bachelor of science degree in education from California State Teachers College and attended two years at West Virginia University for further studies. She was a creative and devoted teacher of Social Studies, Pennsylvania History and English in the Albert Gallatin School District. Many of her former students in the community remember her fondly as a strict but wonderful teacher and are grateful for the education and example they received while in her class.
Diana loved traveling the world and in her lifetime visited places such as Italy, to visit relatives; Russia, China, England, Japan, Ireland and Scotland, to name a few, as well as traveling extensively throughout the United States of America. She was an avid reader and even managed the library at Beechwood Court, loved to craft and enjoyed playing cards with friends.
She was a devout Catholic and a member of All Saints Catholic Church now known as St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Masontown, All Saints Catholic Daughters of America, Italian Ladies Circle, vice president of the Masontown Business and Professional Women, Fayette County Retirement Teachers Association and Life Member of Public School Employees' Retirement System.
Surviving Diana is her brother, John Alexander of Uniontown; and sisters-in-law, Rita Alexander of Springfield, Va. and Esther Alexander of Hideaway, Texas; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to her parents, Diana was predeceased by her sister, Angelina and husband Savino Amminiti; brothers, Joseph Alexander, Pat and wife Dolores Alexander, Adolph and wife Gina Alexander, George and wife Caroline Alexander, Alfred Alexander; and sister-in-law, Josephine Alexander.
A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held from 9 until 10 a.m., the hour of service, Saturday, July 24, in St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Masontown. Interment will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Leckrone.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to OSPTA Hospice, 4325 SR 51, Belle Vernon, PA 15012, or LaFayette Manor, Beechwood Court, 145 LaFayette Manor Road, Uniontown, PA 15401, where she received excellent and loving care.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.