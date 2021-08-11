Georges Township
Diana Sue Gordon Morgan, 53, of Georges Township, passed away Monday, August 9, 2021, at the Uniontown Hospital.
She was born January 4, 1968, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Betty Holland Gordon and Howard Cecil Gordon.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and six brothers and sisters, Gary, Jim, Bill, Joyce, Sheila and Shelly.
Surviving are her husband of 28 years, Mark Morgan; brother and sisters, Howard and Tammy Gordon, Linda and Henry Varndell, Donna Tewell and Tony Carter, Shirley Gordon and Marcus Zebley and Helen Hileman; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Diana was employed for 33 years with Wendy's Restaurant in Uniontown. She enjoyed life and enjoyed making people smile. She was a very loving wife, daughter and sister.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, August 12. A Time of Remembrance will begin at 7 p.m. with Tammy Gordon officiating.
