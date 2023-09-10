Diane Chellini Nevlud passed away Wednesday, September 6, 2023, in Peroni’s Personal Care Home. She was a life-long resident of Masontown, and daughter of Aggibe and Valentina Chellini.
In 1961, she married Edward Nevlud, who passed away in 1997.
Diane graduated from Masontown High School in 1949. After graduation she attended the University of Maryland School of Nursing and graduated in 1952. She also graduated from the Uniontown School of Anesthesia in 1959 and worked in the Pediatric Department in Uniontown Hospital for five years. She later attended California State College to receive her Bachelor’s Degree to become a school nurse and worked for Albert Gallatin School District for over 30 years, until her retirement.
Diane dearly loved and adored Richard, her only child, who was her greatest accomplishment.
She is survived by her son, Richard (Susan); and grandson, Andrew Norman.
Besides her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by her brothers, Joseph and Eno “Ham” Chellini. Diane was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to both the kind staff at Peroni’s and Amedisys Hospice for their compassionate care. A special thanks to Tony, Lynette and Wynter at Peroni’s for making Diane feel so special for the past eight years.
The family asks that any donations be made to Fayette Friends of the Animals, in Diane’s name.
Services were private per the family’s request, followed by interment in Church Hill Cemetery, McClellandtown.
Arrangements were under the direction of JOHN S. MAYKUTH, JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown.
