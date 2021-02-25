Dunbar
Diane E. Steindl Soltis Lint, 70, of Dunbar, passed away Monday, February 22, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital.
She was born April 21, 1950, in Connellsville, a daughter of William F. Steindl and Sara J. Stephens Steindl.
She was a member of Dunbar Baptist Church.
Diane graduated from Connellsville High Scholl, Class of 1968.
She had worked at Burns Drug Store, Dari-Chef and Pechin Cafeteria.
She loved having company at her house and was always making sure everyone had something to eat while visiting her.
Diane will be sadly missed by her family, children Brian (Janet) Soltis, and Shannon Soltis and friend Dave Moats; granddaughters Aliyah Soltis and Corrine Soltis; sister Robin (Jeff) Evans; nephew Michael Evans; niece Jennifer (Josh) Stinnett; great-niece and nephews Allison and Luke Stinnett, and Nathan and Noah Evans, whom she so graciously and lovingly babysat every chance she got; aunts, uncles and many cousins.
She was predeceased by her parents; first husband John E. Soltis May 21, 2003; and second husband Jesse D. Lint Sr. January 20, 2021.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 26, in BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 27, in the funeral home, with Pastor Robert Wrachford officiating.
Interment will follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery.
The family would like to thank special friends Chuck Martin, Pam Holsing and Joe Martin; Kelly Herring, her visiting nurse; the caring and wonderful staff of Dr. Peracha and his supporting team of Uniontown Medical Oncology.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, masks and social distancing are required.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.