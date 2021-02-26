Dunbar
Diane E. Steindl Soltis Lint, 70, of Dunbar, passed away Monday, February 22, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 26, in BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 27, in the funeral home, with Pastor Robert Wrachford officiating.
Interment will follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, masks and social distancing are required.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com.
