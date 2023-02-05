formerly of Uniontown
Diane Evans, 84, passed away Friday, December 9, 2022, in Carmel, Ind. She was born March 23, 1938, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Russell C. and Mary Elizabeth Rogers Evans.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Ellen Pickens; and her brother, Russell C. Evans, Jr.
She taught in Uniontown and Mt. Lebanon schools for her entire career.
Diane was very active in church. She loved dogs, traveling, and playing the piano.
She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Laura Gail Martin, Rachel Rosen, David Pickens and Tim Evans, and their families.
Memorial contributions may be directed to South Hills Pet Rescue at southhillspetrescue.org.
