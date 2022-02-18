Grindstone
Diane Joyce Yelley Metz, 70, of Grindstone, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, with her family by her side.
Diane was born on December 30, 1951, in Star City, W.Va., to the late Guy and Clara Genevieve Yelley.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother "Mimi". Her life was all about caring and loving for her family. She was a loving wife who enjoyed spending every moment with her high school sweetheart, Harry. She loved to cook, bake, sharing with friends and family, puzzles, watching Hallmark movies and General Hospital.
Diane is survived by her loving husband, Harry Metz, Jr.; children: Tyffanie Springer and husband Leonard, Terri Paroda and husband Brian, and Harry Metz, III; grandchildren: Jace Clymer and wife Katie, Zachary Varano and wife Mila, Lytisha Hess and husband Cody, Brandon Paroda and fiancee Kristen, and Kaylee Paroda and fiance Bailey Rowe; great-grandchildren: Myka Hess, Runner Hess, Cody Hess, Jr. and Amelia Clymer; her siblings: Patricia Romantic, Guy Wayne Yelley, and Beverly Johnson. Along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her in-laws, Marie and Harry Metz, Sr.; and sister-in-law, Jeanne Metz.
Friends will be received in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, from 2 until 6 p.m., the hour of service, on Saturday, with Rev. Ron Hudson officiating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.