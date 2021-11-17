Uniontown
Diane Lynn Teets-Huey, 53, of Shoaf, Uniontown, passed away Tuesday, November 16, 2021, in her home.
She was born July 27, 1968, in Uniontown, a daughter of Margaret Ann Spiker Teets and the late George Edward Dressel.
In addition to her father, she was predeceased by her husband, George Huey; brother, Charles Teets Jr.; and sister, Mary Ann Peak.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Charles Kalfut of Smithfield, Debra Kalfut of Smithfield, Anthony Kalfut and fiancee Alicia Wingrove of Uniontown; grandson, Connor Charles Strosnider; sisters, Debra Skiles and husband David of McClellandtown, Rose White of Ohio, Eleanor Paroda and Clinton Blair of Uniontown; brothers, David Skiles of McClellandtown, George Teets of LaBelle; several nieces and nephews; and special friend, Anita Williams.
Family and friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 1 until the 5 p.m. hour of service Thursday, November 18, in the Funeral Home Chapel. Interment is private.
