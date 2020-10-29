Brownsville
Diane M. Sheridan, 68, of Brownsville, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020, at her home.
She was born November, 14 1951, in Brownsville, to Ruth Jay who resides in Waynesboro.
She was predeceased by her adoptive parents, Bernard and Ida E "Mona" Hager Sheridan, whom she loved dearly.
Besides her mother, she is survived by her daughter, Brooke Dolobach, who was her pride and joy; special niece, Meredith Campagna, who was her Steeler game buddy; sisters, Cheryl, Roberta and Patty; her beloved dog, Palimali; and nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Diane was the Steelers #1 fan attending games since 1975. She received a bachelor's degree in education from California State College and went on to teach in Brownsville Area School District for 35 years. She had maintained a lot of close friendships with her past students and the teachers she worked with. She also enjoyed playing cards with the card club ladies.
She was also a member of Hillers Ladies Auxiliary, Brownsville Eagles Ladies Auxiliary, Brownsville Historical Society, Brownsville Area School District Alumni Association, The Historic Church of St. Peter and The Society of Catholic Women.
Hiller and Eagles Ladies Auxiliaries will be holding a prayer service at 7 p.m. Friday evening.
Friends will be received in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, PA 15417 from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 30, where a Prayer Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in The Historic Church of St. Peter with the Reverend Father Timothy Kruthaupt as celebrant. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed on The Historic Church of St. Peter Facebook page. www.skirpanfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.