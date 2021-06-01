Masontown
Diane Renee Markatan, 64, of Masontown, passed away May 25, 2021, at her home.
A memorial service will be held from 1 until 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, in the funeral home chapel with Father William G. Berkey officiating. Burial follows in St. Mary's Cemetery, Leckrone.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the JOHN S. MAYKUTH, JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown .
