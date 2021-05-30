Masontown
Diane Renee Markatan, 64, of Masontown, passed away May 25, 2021, at her home.
She was born in Uniontown, September 1, 1956, a daughter of the late Louis Joseph and Stella Pokorny Markatan.
Diane was a graduate of German Township High School and was employed for many years as a cashier at Pechin Market in Ronco. She also worked as a presser at Gateway Sports Wear.
She was an exceptional artist and enjoyed playing cards and going to the casino.
Surviving are her sisters, Vaune Marie Brown of Ronco and Maria "Mia" Markatan of McClellandtown; nephews, Patrick Sean Brown and wife Becca, Steven Michael Szoke and partner Josi Knox of Masontown, Tyler Louis Szoke of Masontown; great-nieces, Abby and Khloe Brown and Natalie Monroe Szoke; special friends, Jerry Morris and Bryan Daugherty of Harrisburg.
Diane's family would like to extend a special thank you to the people at Hillman Cancer Center.
A memorial service will be held from 1 until 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, in the funeral home chapel with Father William G. Berkey officiating. Burial follows in St. Mary's Cemetery, Leckrone.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the JOHN S. MAYKUTH, JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.