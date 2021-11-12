Uniontown
In the early hours of Wednesday, November 10, 2021, Dianna Jean Zawacki passed away peacefully at the age of 72.
Originally from Brookville Ohio, she moved to Uniontown once she met and married her husband of over 40 years, recently deceased Lee Zawacki Sr.
She was a woman of incredible conviction for family and friends. Whenever there was a need, she would always be there to help and support others. She constantly put family first and also believed in continuing her own education. In doing so, she instilled this belief in all her children.
Diane's genuine care for others was so passionately expressed though her professional endeavors, care for extended family, and ability to find the small spots in one's life to celebrate.
In her last profession at Head Start, she dedicated her life to helping those less fortunate. She worked in service to others, helping children in need meet and excel in their educational pursuits, working well into her elder years.
She was a devoted member of Saint John's the Evangelist Catholic Church where she was once a member of the church choir, time spent in service that brought her joy.
She had a deep love for her children and especially all her grandchildren, traveling across the country to visit and spend time with them all.
She leaves behind her son, Lee Zawacki, Jr. and his wife Lisa Zawacki; son, Cory Zawacki; brother, Carl Dean Holzhauer and wife Rhonda Holzhauer; and four grandchildren, Luke Zawacki, Zoe Zawacki, Meghan Jones, and Addison Jones; and her first great-grandchild Liliana.
She is preceeded in death by her husband, Lee Zawacki, Sr.; daughter, Jennifer Zawacki Jones; parents Carl and Betty Holzhauer.
Visitation in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., the time of a blessing service in the funeral home, on Monday. Interment will follow at Mt. St. Macrina Cemetery.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.