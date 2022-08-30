Perryopolis
Dino DiVirgilio, 92, of Perryopolis, passed into eternal life at the feet of Our Lord and Blessed Mother Friday, August 26, 2022, at his home.
Born March 16, 1930 in Delmont, he was the son of the late Mike and Edith Mitchell DiVirgilio. A resident of Perryopolis, Mr. DiVirgilio was a member of St. John The Baptist Roman Catholic Church and sang in the Sunday choir and memorial choir for 24 years.
Mr. DiVirgilio was retired from Wheeling-Pittsburgh Steel.
He was a veteran of the Korean War where he served in the US Navy on the USS Orion as a gunner’s mate and submarine tender for four years. He was a member of the Sons and Daughters of Italy, Perryopolis, enjoyed his wife’s Italian cooking, had a passion for singing, was an avid bow hunter and enjoyed spending time with his son hunting deer and turkey every year up until his passing.
He is survived by his loving wife, Norma Jean Muccioli DiVirgilio, to whom he was married to for 65 years; beloved son and caretaker, Dion DiVirgilio; brother Russell DiVirgilio; special sister-in-law, Arlene Shepler, who devoted so much time to help care for him; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his two sisters, Louise Giovannelli and Loretta Gaber; and five brothers: Jimmy, Henry, Albert, Frederick and Edmund DiVirgilio.
Private family visitation and funeral services were held for the family with Reverend Rodolfo Mejia as celebrant in the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515. Private interment took place in St. John The Baptist Roman Catholic Cemetery with military honors provided by the US Navy Honor Guard.
A memorial mass will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. John The Baptist Roman Catholic Church with the Reverend Rodolfo Mejia as celebrant.
Condolences accepted at the funeral home’s website, parzynskifuneralhome.com
Dear Heavenly Father, as I kneel prostate before you, I can only say thank you for the honor you bestowed upon me to try to repay a man who dedicated his life to provide for me and my mother, by helping my mother, his beloved wife of 65 years, handling his every single want and need. It’s a fact I just lost one half of my two best friends in life, but I take solace in all the many hours we spent in the deer and turkey woods together for the last 30 years. What a reign! Even at 91, still successful at harvesting deer and turkey with a cross bow. Goodbye for now but it won’t be too long and we’ll meet again. Until then, thank you my Friend.
