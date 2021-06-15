Uniontown
Dirk W. Van Sickle, 60, of Uniontown, passed Monday, June 14, 2021. He was born September 25, 1960, in Uniontown, a son of the late William S. and Iva Lou Osborne Van Sickle.
He was the brother of Brian (Georgia) Van Sickle of Hopwood, Lorrie (Robert) Dixon of Naples, Fla., and David (the late Denise) Van Sickle of Uniontown. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Dirk was a driver for UPS, a member of the Teamsters Union and enjoyed hunting and cooking.
Family and friends are welcome from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 17, in STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 18, in the funeral home, with Pastor Travis Edgar officiating. Interment to follow at Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the American Heart Society in his memory.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
