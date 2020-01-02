Daisytown
Dollie Crawford Linderman, 90, formerly of Daisytown, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019.
She was born April 29, 1929, a daughter of the late Robert and Pearl Parfitt Lewellyn.
She was Presbyterian by faith and had worked as an LPN in the Brownsville Hospital. Dollie's greatest joy, however, was her love of country music, touring locally and nationally with her band The Country Movers. She also enjoyed watching her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren accomplish their life goals.
She is survived by her son, Jarrett (Christy) Crawford of Georgetown, Tenn.; daughter, Mildred "Mitzie" Salva of Marianna; grandchildren, Jarrett (Jen) Crawford of Florida, Robert (Mia) Crawford, of Georgetown, Tenn. and Wendy (Jason) Debnar, Amy (Joel) Feevey and Danielle Salva, all of Marianna; nine great-grandchildren; stepson, James (Ilene) Linderman and family; stepdaughter, Amy (John) Arison and family; sister-in-law, Gaye Wright; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her first husband, Oliver Crawford; second husband, James Linderman; daughter, Wilda Jean Crawford; son-in-law, Buddy Salvo; three brothers; and two sisters.
Friends will be received in the NOVAK FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 3. A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, January 4, in the funeral home with entombment following in LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate
