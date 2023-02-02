Masontown
Doloras McNair, 78, passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023, in the presence of her three children. She was an Evangelist saving souls for the Kingdom of God.
Doloras was born June 8, 1944, in Masontown, a daughter of the late Lawrence McNair of Masontown, and the late Cordelia Johnson of Edenborn.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her siblings, Evans, Billy, Leroy, and Olivia Jean.
Doloras is survived by her children, Donald (Tricia) Lewis, Donnia (Austin) Kosiak, and Donellia (Brando Skinner) Sumler; six grandchildren, Christopher (Erin) Lewis, Niccole (Adam) Graham, Andre' Lewis, Taylor Kosiak, Andrew Kosiak, and Destini Lewis; five great-grandchildren, Aiden, Anthony, Aaron, Amelia, and Naomi; and brothers, Walter, Bobby, Ronald, and Lionel.
Professional arrangements are entrusted to LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown.
Friends will be received in St. Paul A.M.E. Church, 187 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, at 11 a.m., the hour of a funeral service, Saturday, February 4, with Pastor Alfred Thompson officiating.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted to the family via http://www.lantzfh.com.
