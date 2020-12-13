Hopwood
Dolores A. Danko Chorba Susa, 88, of Hopwood, passed Thursday, December 10, 2020, in Cherry Tree Nursing Home.
Born October 10, 1932, in Bobtown, she was a daughter of the late Louis and Catherine Lesko Danko; beloved wife of the late Stephen A. Chorba and Edward P. Susa; mother of Stephen L. (Renee) Chorba of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., and Daniel S. (Anna) Chorba of McClellandtown; grandmother of Ashley (Joel), Mark and Danny (Ashley); and great-grandmother of Amelia and Clara. Dolores was the last of her immediate family.
She was a member of St Mary's (Nativity) Church of Uniontown.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, December 14, in St. Mary's (Nativity) Church, 61 N. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown. Interment to follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery. Please wear a mask and observe social distancing when coming to church.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
