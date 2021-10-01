Rostraver Township
Dolores A. Ridgway, 93, of Rostraver Township, died Wednesday, September 29, 2021. Born in Perryopolis February 12, 1928, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Matilda Schnitzler Novak.
Dolores was the valedictorian of her 1946 graduating class at Perryopolis High School. She was a member of the Church of St. Anne in Rostraver, where she was active in the Confraternity of Christian Mothers.
She is survived by her sons, John D. (Wendy) Ridgway of Valencia, and Jeffery M. (Kay) Ridgway of Valencia; grandchildren, Ashley and Kyle Ridgway; brother, Tom (Karen) Novak of Rochester, N.Y.; sister, Shirley Koster of Michigan; sister-in-law, Constance Novak of Norfolk, Va.; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John E. Ridgway; and brother, Robert Novak.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, October 3, in the JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME, INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township (724-929-7934), www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com, where a blessing service will be held at 9:15 a.m. Monday, October 4, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in Holy Family Church, 225 North Second Street, West Newton, with the Rev. James F. Bump presiding. Interment will follow in Monongahela Cemetery.
