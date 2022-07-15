Perryopolis
Dolores A. Serinko, 98, the daughter of Peter C. Serinko and Anna Hudock Serinko passed away peacefully at home in Perryopolis, on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, the same home in which she was born.
Dolores was a graduate of Perryopolis High School and the Douglas Business College in Monessen. While still a student at Douglas she was hired by the Perry School District as a secretary. Although Dolores initially saw the job as temporary, until she could fulfill her dream of becoming an airline stewardess, she ended up staying until retirement. Over the years she rose through the ranks to become Board Secretary and District Business Manager.
In addition to her job in the school district, she for many years worked as a hostess at the Twin Coaches Supper Club in Rostraver.
She was a life-long active member of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church.
After retirement, Dolores enjoyed participating in the Perryopolis Fine Arts Society.
In addition to her parents, Dolores was preceded in death by two brothers and sisters-in-laws: Albert Serinko and his wife Betty, and Dr. Regis Serinko Sr. and his wife Angeline.
She is survived by a nephew, Dr. Regis Serinko Jr. of Bellefonte and Rostraver; a Goddaughter Maria Bruno Kite of Rostraver; a lifelong friend, Grace Calderone of Monessen, whom she met when they both worked at the Coaches; “nieces” Judy Bruno Mains of Sellbyville, Del. and Carmel Calderone of Rostraver; and “nephew” Dr. Gerald Bruno of Madison, Miss.
Finally the family would like to thank the caregivers, in particular Ginger Ryan, who helped Dolores live at home in her final years.
Dolores’ professional funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Perryopolis.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, 2022 in St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Perryopolis, followed by a private interment in St. John’s Cemetery.
Condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
