Masontown
Dolores Ann Baniowski, 72, of Masontown, passed away Monday, September 20, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital, Uniontown.
She was born April 15, 1949, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Steve and Mildred Popovich Hlatky.
Dolores was a graduate of Fairchance Georges High School, Class of 1967. Before retiring, she was employed in the shipping department at Owens Glass Factory. She loved playing bingo and going to the casino.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by brothers Fred Hlatky, Raymond Hlatky and James Hlatky; and sister Betty Kollar.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Joseph Baniowski; sons, Joseph Baniowski Jr. and Jerry Baniowski; brothers and sisters, Frank Hlatky, Millie Tajac, Carol Kelly and husband Larry, Kathryn Gordon, Karen Migyanko and husband David, Richard Hlatky and wife Carrie; and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 1 until the 5 p.m. hour of service in the funeral home chapel Wednesday, September 22, with the Reverend Stephan Hlatky officiating.
Interment at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Fairchance.
