Uniontown
Dolores Ann Griffith, 82, of Uniontown, passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021, in her home.
She was born July 12, 1939, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Charles W. and Anna Catherine Kushon Lowery.
In addition to her parents, Dolores was predeceased by her husband, Douglas Griffith; daughter Anna Catherine Griffith; son Jeffrey Griffith Sr.; and brothers William Lowery, Richard Lowery and Edgar George Lowery.
She is survived by her daughter, Dolores Williams of Uniontown; and sons Douglas Griffith Jr. and John Griffith of Smithfield; 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; and brother Charles Lowery Jr.
Dolores loved spending time with her grandchildren and watching the Pittsburgh Pirates and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Friends and family will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH, JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 3, and from 12 until the 1:30 p.m. hour of service Saturday, September 4, in the funeral home chapel.
Interment follows at IOOF Cemetery, Smithfield.
