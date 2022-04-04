Grindstone
Dolores Bernice McConville, 91, of Grindstone, passed away peacefully in her own home on April 1, 2022, with her family by her side.
Born in Brier Hill, Pa., on January 15, 1931, Dolores was the daughter of late Joseph and Lillian Frampton Jacobson.
Surviving to cherish Dolores' memory are her daughter Coleen of Grindstone; her son Cletus (Shawn) Laughlintown; her sister Sandra; her brothers, Ronald, Robert, and Joseph; her beloved grandchildren, Louis, Deeana, Angela, Cletus II, April, Andrew, and Sarah; also, her beloved great grandchildren, Haley, Alexis, Anthony, Leroy, Destiny, Dakota, Austin, Autumn, Mikey, Maverick, Maddox, Brynn, Alyssa, and Isabelle; and her great-great-grandchildren, Roman, Connor, Emma, and Avon.
In addition to her parents, Dolores is preceded in death by her husband, Cletus J. McConville; a daughter, Pamela Lancaster; her sisters, Luella and Janet; her brothers, Kenneth, Gerald, Richard and Raymond; and her grandchildren, Patrick and Aaron.
Friends and family will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday April 5, at NOVAK FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville. Funeral services will begin at 8 p.m. inside the funeral home with Pastor Dave Watson officiating.
Interment will be held privately in LaFayette Memorial Park.
