Republic
Dolores Bruschi, affectionately known as Dee Dee by her family and friends, of Republic, passed away peacefully in Uniontown Hospital, at the age of 86, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born January 1, 1935, in Tower Hill 2, and was the daughter of John and Rose Salerno Chan DiCianna.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Enrico "Henry" Thomas Bruschi in 1979; a daughter Cynthia in 1953; as well as eight sisters and two brothers: Mary Vomero, Minnie Hollis, Yolanda Calameo, Joseph Chan, Theresa Russo, Mildred Mehalik, Angie Danko, Sammy Chan, Mazie Bodnovich, and Louise Saylor.
Dee Dee was an avid crocheter, designing and creating many unique afghans for each of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
She loved to cook and bake for family and friends, passing on many recipes, both original and inherited from her mother.
Dee Dee had a deep appreciation for music, especially that of her favorite singers, Luciano Pavarotti and Andrea Bocelli. She enjoyed reading and solving puzzles, frequently spending her free time lounging with a book or a word search.
More recently, she filled everyone's Facebook feed with likes and stickers, making her the most competent 86 year old on social media. Above all else, she relished her time with her family and friends and devoted her life to making memories with them.
Dee Dee attended Redstone High School, and then went on to work at Twin Coaches, a popular night club during the 1950s-70s, where she proudly met and served celebrities for over 20 years. She also worked in the cafeteria at Holy Rosary School. She was a member of the Rose Garibaldi Sons of Italy.
Dee Dee is survived by her two sons, Carmen (Fran) Bruschi of Republic, and Enrico "Ricky" (Kerrie) Bruschi of Pittsburgh; along with a brother John (Sandra) Chan; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Dee Dee's Family and friends will be received from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, November 5, 2021, at the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic, and from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., the hour of service, Saturday, November 6. Interment will follow at Holy Rosary Cemetery in Republic.
Online condolences are welcome online at kish-fabry.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.