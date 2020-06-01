Dolores C. Sams Evon Myers passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020. Dolores' professional funeral arrangements are incomplete, will be announced at a later date and have been entrusted to the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME, Perryopolis.
