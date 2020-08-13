formerly of Keisterville
Dolores Crutchman Boord, 84, of Box Springs, Ga., and a longtime resident of Aliquippa, died Friday, August 7, 2020, in hospice care.
She was born April 4, 1936, in Keisterville, a daughter of the late Orville "Bo" and Genevieve "Pegg" Crutchman.
Dolores attended Purdue University in Indiana for her real estate license where she sold real estate for 10 years. She retired from Freight Liquidators and Bachelor Furniture. She was also a member of Margaret E. Coven Shrine, No. 42.
Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Ralph Boord Sr.; daughter, Holly Boord Balash; sister, Carol Jesko.
Surviving is one daughter, Beth; three sons, Raymond (Kathy), John (Nancy) and Brian (Donna).
Dolores had 12 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews who will miss her dearly.
Dolores had a dedicated love for her family. She especially loved her role as Grandma. She had an outgoing personality and made friends everywhere she went.
Family and friends will be received in THE DEARTAH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, August 14. A Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. with Rev. Laura Blank officiating.
Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park.
