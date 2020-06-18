Dolores Dowling Haky

Uniontown
Dolores "Dolly" Dowling Haky, 89, of Uniontown, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, in her home, with her loving family by her side.
Friends were received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 17. Visitation will continue Thursday, June 18, until 9:15 a.m. when prayers of transfer will be held followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Saint Mary's Roman Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Mount Macrina Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com.
