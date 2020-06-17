Dolores Dowling Haky

Uniontown
Dolores "Dolly" Dowling Haky, 89, of Uniontown, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, in her home, with her loving family by her side. She was born September 14, 1930, in Ronco, a daughter of the late Lawrence A. Dowling and Myrtle Poiser Dowling.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, William (Beatty), Eugene (Betty), Donald (Erma), Robert, Wilbert, Betty (James); son-in-law Stephan Morris.
She is survived by her daughters, Cynthia, Diane (Al) Patrick, Patricia Morris (Bill Robertson), and Christina; her sons, Andrew T. III (Mary Zubal), Paul (Tina Van Swearingen); sisters-in-law Rose Ann Williamson, Charlette Dowling, Agnes (Zavada) Dowling; 10 grandchildren, Laura (Robert), Abbey, Jake, Jesse, Alex, Isabelle, Josephine, Andrew IV, Katie and Eli; and three great-grandchildren, Bryah, Althea and Hayden.
Dolly graduated from Uniontown Senior High School. She was employed at Hixenbaugh Drug Store, Kaufmans and both Metzlers stores. She was a member of the Sweet Adelines.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, and until 9:15 a.m. Thursday, June 18, when prayers of transfer will be held followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Saint Mary's Roman Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Mount Macrina Cemetery.
