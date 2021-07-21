Dolores E. Cook

Coal Center
April 7, 1930 - July 16, 2021
Dolores E. "Dee" Cook, 91, of Coal Center, passed away, in her home, surrounded by family, Friday, July 16, 2021. She was born April 7, 1930, at home, in Ellsworth, a daughter of the late George Oliver Homme Sr. and Grace Elizabeth Hamilton Homme.
On July 6, 1949, Dee married her high school sweetheart and best friend, John Cook Jr. "Cook," who died February 2, 2012. Together, they had five children, Constance Cook Graham (Wayne), John "Skip" Cook III, who died April 21, 1991 (Frances), Donald "Bud" Cook, Faye Lynn Harsh (Michael) and Dana Cook Baer; six grandchildren, John Louis "Yipper" Graham (Jennifer), James Preston Graham (Kimberly), Wesley Francis Cook, Ellen Christine LeMasters (Daniel), Ashley Mishelle Ludwinski (Daniel) and Nicole Elizabeth Moody (Benjamin); seven great-grandchildren, Austin Cordell Wesley Graham (fiancee Lexi Sharer), Kayden Richard "Bug" Graham, Gracelyn Cheyenne Graham, Madelyn Erika Ludwinski, Mikaela Noelle Ludwinski, Grace Nlle Moody and Gunner Scott Graham; and one great-great-grandchild, Shailyn Renee Graham. She is survived also by one sister, Dorothy "Dot" Hails (Fred); and many nieces and nephews.
Deceased are one sister, Lillian Faye Homme; and seven Homme brothers, George Jr., James, Robert, Donald, Harold, Vernon and Ronald "Butch."
In 1948, Dee graduated from Ellsworth High School. As a mother and homemaker, Dee put the needs of her family before her own. Later in life, she completed training as a nurse's aide at Washington Hospital, and she enjoyed working as a sales clerk for Gabriel Brothers, Inc. until her retirement. In retirement, she continued to serve others by making and donating many quilts and most recently, by making hundreds of masks to aid frontline workers during the pandemic.
Dee was the best "Granny". Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchild. Always quick with a witty comment, Dee appreciated humor and she was a good listener. Naturally curious about the world around her, she enjoyed "Googling," finding new recipes on the "net," quilting, gardening, reading, building puzzles and watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy.
All services will be private. The family suggests that friends celebrate Dee's life by making memorial gifts to the American Cancer Society, the American Heart Association or to a charity of their choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to GREENLEE'S BENTLEYVILLE FUNERAL HOME, 619 Main Street, Bentleyville. Guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.
